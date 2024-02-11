The Atlanta Falcons may be in the Justin Fields sweepstakes if the Chicago Bears make him available for trade.

The Atlanta Falcons are headed in a whole new direction in 2024. They let go of head coach Arthur Smith and may now be looking for a quarterback to lead the franchise. Justin Fields could be the Falcons' answer. Their newest head coach Raheem Morris will lead the clean slate in Atlanta, after they went 7-10 in 2023 as the No. 3 team in the NFC South.

“Another option is a free-agent QB or a trade target like Fields. That’s the name many around the NFL connect to Atlanta, though it’s unclear for sure if that’s the spot. New head coach Raheem Morris will work with GM Terry Fontenot for the best option,” per NFL experts at NFL Network.

Fields' future with the Chicago Bears is still up in the air as the Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, with quarterback Caleb Williams being the anticipated selection. If the Bears were to make Fields available for trade, experts believe the Falcons would be on the phone. They need an explosive option at the helm, being unsuccessful with guys like Taylor Heinike and Desmond Ridder. Atlanta has a talented roster with great potential on the offensive end, but that didn't convert to any consistency in 2023.

If Morris and the Falcons were to make a deal for Fields, he would lead a squad with Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London. There's certainly potential for growth and success with the Falcons, and with a player like Fields, he would be able to open up the offense and help each of those players excel.