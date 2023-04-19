Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Atlanta Falcons have committed to Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback. However, with the 2023 NFL Draft approaching, the Falcons want to review all of their options at the quarterback position.

Atlanta is hosting Ohio State’s CJ Stroud for a pre-draft visit, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Holding the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Falcons would likely have to trade up if they truly wanted to land Stroud.

He, alongside Alabama’s Bryce Young are considered the two best quarterbacks in this year’s class. It would be a shock to see Stroud fall past the Texans at No. 2. However, if the Falcons like what they see in the Ohio State star, perhaps they look to make a major jump and move on from Ridder.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

CJ Stroud spent three years at Ohio State, appearing in 26 games. He threw for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. He is a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and was First-team All-Big Ten in 2021 and 2022.

The Falcons drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round of last year’s draft. He made four starts as a rookie – going 2-2 – and threw for 708 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Ridder is fully expected to open the year as Atlanta’s starting quarterback.

But that doesn’t mean Stroud isn’t appealing to the Falcons. Even if they can’t land him in the NFL Draft, Atlanta wants to know the type of player Stroud is as he enters the league. If that interest goes beyond the surface level, perhaps the Falcons cause some chaos in this year’s draft.