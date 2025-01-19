The Atlanta Falcons have officially named Jeff Ulbrich as their new defensive coordinator, per Adam Schefter, a very important change to a defense that finished 23rd in the NFL with total defense last season. Ulbrich, who was the interim head coach of the New York Jets in 2024, spent some time in the Big Apple and is now returning to Atlanta for his second run after previously working as the Falcons' linebackers coach from 2015 to 2019. His hiring comes after the Falcons fired Jimmy Lake, whose defense allowed 345.2 yards (23rd) and 24.9 (28th) points per game in 2024.

Ulbrich’s relationship with the Falcons goes back to 2020 when he was asked to step up as the interim defensive coordinator after Dan Quinn was let go. That year, things didn’t look great for the Falcons’ defense as they finished 25th overall, giving up 375.5 yards a game, 28th in passing yards (267.3), and 28th in red zone defense (69.6%). But even with those struggles, Ulbrich managed to make some improvements and helped Raheem Morris secure the head coach position.

When Ulbrich joined the Jets in 2021, things started to improve for their defense. By 2022, they were 4th in points allowed (18.6 per game), 3rd in passing yards allowed (192.6 per game), and 1st in touchdown passes allowed (14). That same year, they were 4th in red zone defense. In 2023, they kept the momentum going, finishing 3rd in total yards allowed (313.7 per game) and 12th in points allowed (21.0 per game). They also ranked 7th in sacks per pass attempt (8.25%), which is definitely something Ulbrich will want to address in Atlanta since the Falcons were dead last in sacks in 2024 with just 31 sacks and 1.8 sacks per game.

Of course, things weren’t perfect at first. In 2021, his first year, the defense struggled big time. They finished dead last in points allowed (29.6 per game) and total yards allowed (379.3 per game), plus they were 31st in forcing turnovers (16). But Ulbrich didn’t waste any time turning things around. By 2022, the defense had improved so much that they were one of the top units in the NFL, finishing in the top five in defensive efficiency.

Now, the Falcons will be hoping Ulbrich can do the same for them. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2017, and after finishing 8-9 in 2024, they need to step up their defense if they ever intend to do so. Last year, they ranked 31st in third-down defense (49.2%) and 28th in red zone defense (67.8%), so Jeff Ulbrich’s expertise should make a huge difference in those areas. He’ll also be working with some up-and-coming stars like linebacker Grady Jarrett and safety Richie Grant, so there’s definitely a lot of potential to work with.