The hype is real around Bijan Robinson, with many saying he could be the best running back out of college since Saquon Barkley. Well, on Friday, the former Texas standout lived up to the hype in his Atlanta Falcons' preseason debut, registering four carries for 20 yards. His very first run went for 12 yards, showing his explosiveness and strength.

Following the contest, Robinson spoke out on the debut. Via The Athletic:

“It felt awesome,” Robinson said. “It was definitely a blessing to be out there and to show little snippets of the gift God has given me. I know it’s the preseason, but I was ready to go.”

While his playing time was limited, Robinson showcased why he's expected to be such a special player at the pro level. Head coach Arthur Smith was also very impressed with what he saw from Robinson, who figures to be a key cog in the backfield in 2023:

“Bijan Robinson operated fast. It certainly didn’t look too big for him,” Smith said.

The Falcons selected Robinson with the eighth overall pick in April, which is honestly early for a running back because, in this day in age, it's rare any RB gets taken in the first round. But, Atlanta evidently felt that Robinson can be a game-changer for this franchise. If his college numbers are any indication, he will be. Bijan rushed for over 3,000 yards in three seasons with the Longhorns and took home the Doak Walker Award for the country's best running back in 2022.

Falcons fans have every reason to be excited about Bijan.