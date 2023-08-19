The Atlanta Falcons are getting ready for the 2023 NFL season, and the preseason games have given fans a sneak peek into what's coming up. After having a losing record last season, the Falcons want to get better and show their strength in the upcoming season. Several players have caught the attention of coaches and fans during the preseason games. Their performances have made people expect more from the team. In this article, we'll take a closer look at four players who have impressed everyone during the preseason, and what this could mean for the Falcons in the upcoming season.

How the Atlanta Falcons Did in the 2022-2023 NFL Season

The Falcons finished the 2022-2023 NFL season with a 7-10 record. This meant they didn't make it to the playoffs for the fifth year in a row. However, it's not all bad news – some parts of their play were good. Erstwhile quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for more than 2,200 yards and got 15 touchdowns, and wide receiver Drake London got more than 800 receiving yards and four touchdowns. That said, the team had a hard time on defense, letting the other teams score an average of 22.7 points per game. So, if the Falcons want to get to the playoffs in the next season, they have to do better on both offense and defense.

Now, let's take a closer look at the four Falcons players who have really stood out in the 2023 NFL preseason.

In his first game of the preseason, Desmond Ridder led an impressive drive for the Falcons. They ended up with a field goal and tied the game, 13-13, with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Falcons decided to start their main players in this game, after not using them in the previous game against Miami.

Ridder was on fire. He completed 7 out of 9 passes for 80 yards and even ran for 7 yards. But the drive ended with an interception. This happened because the ball got deflected by another player and was caught by Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai.

Even though Ridder is quite young, he already showed his skills last season when he started four games and helped the Falcons win 2 out of 4 games. He averaged more than 170 air yards per game and made the coach believe that he was good enough for the starting QB job.

It looks like the Falcons might have found a real talent in running back Bijan Robinson. The Falcons chose him as the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played for the first time in the preseason when the Falcons played against the Bengals, and he did really well.

Robinson only played for one drive, but he was super effective. He ran for 20 yards in just four tries, and he even caught the ball with one hand, showing off some serious skills. This catch also gave us a taste of what could be an amazing connection between him and Ridder.

Even though the drive ended with an interception, Robinson's speed and power really stood out. This might be a sign that the Falcons' offense could get a lot better in the upcoming season. This is especially since they were in the lower half of the league last season.

3. DeMarcco Hellams

DeMarcco Hellams was almost always on the field in their Falcons' previous preseason game against Miami. He played well as a safety, seeing action in 92 percent of the time the defense was on the field. That's a lot! He even had the most time on the field of any Falcons player that day. He's new to the team, and there are already many skilled players in his position. As such, playing so much might really help him stand out and prove himself.

4. Zay Malone

Zay Malone has a tough job ahead of him. There's not much space for him in the team's roster, as there are already some really good players in his position. However, Malone didn't let that stop him. In the game against Miami last week, he made two big catches for more than 20 yards each. He earned a total of 50 receiving yards.

Team Outlook

The Falcons have a lot of potential in the 2023 NFL season. The preseason has shown that their young players have a lot to offer. With a more balanced offense and a stronger defense, the Falcons might surprise everyone. However, there are still some things they need to figure out, like the offensive line and the backup quarterback position. If they can fix these issues and keep their players healthy, they might do really well in the playoffs.

The Atlanta Falcons have a bunch of players who have really impressed in the preseason. Their performances have made people expect more from the team. With better overall performance, the Falcons could be a real contender in the next season. However, they still have some things to work on, like the offensive line and the backup quarterback position. If they can take care of these problems and keep their players in good shape, they might have a chance to get to the playoffs in the NFC.