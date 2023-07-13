The Atlanta Falcons hit the jackpot in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Texas star running back Bijan Robinson. And while success at the college level doesn't always translate to the pros, all signs point to Robinson wreaking havoc in the league.

Robinson immediately asked GM Terry Fontenot for the phone numbers of the Falcons' offensive lineman, who he wanted to introduce himself to, considering they'll be protecting him for years to come.

Chris Lindstrom spilled the beans about Robinson's classy move. Via Falcons.com:

“Here’s a cool thing: He texted the offensive line when he got drafted,” Lindstrom said. “He said that he’s really happy to work with us. I’ve only known him for a little while, but he has been pretty amazing around the building. I think all that speaks to who Bijan is and everything he’s about.”

But, that wasn't it. He's also made a strong impression on his teammates, both on and off the field.

“Certain dudes, you can just see the way they move,” defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “That it’s special the way you carry yourself. He’s going to be a heck of a player. He’s put so much tape out already through his college career, but I am sure they are going to have a great plan for him. I don’t see him missing a beat. The better he does, the better for the team.”

Bijan Robinson balled out with the Longhorns. In three years in Austin, he ran for over 4,000 yards and found the end zone 41 times. In 2022, Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 TDs. He was arguably the best running back in the country.

As RB1 for the Falcons in 2023, the rookie will have every opportunity to shine and by the sounds of it, that's what everyone in the organization expects to happen.