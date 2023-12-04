The Falcons get latest upate on offensive lineman Kaleb McGary who suffered a lower-body injury in Week 13's win against the Jets.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kaleb McGary is expected to be sidelined for a while after suffering a lower-body injury during their 13-8 win over the New York Jets on the road on Sunday. The good news is that it doesn't appear that McGary suffered a serious injury, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“#Falcons RT Kaleb McGary likely suffered an MCL sprain Sunday, per source. Nothing long-term but could miss some time.”

McGary had been on the field for just 15 total offensive snaps against the Jets before he exited the contest in the first half. The Falcons called on Storm Norton to fill the spot left by McGary, and that could be the case going forward until at least the former first-round pick returns to action.

Losing McGary, even for a short time, is not ideal for the Falcons, especially since he is one of the better-performing players on offense for Atlanta. The former Washington Huskies star has a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 73.7 in the 2023 NFL regular season, thus far. He has a 74.8 run blocking rating and a 68.4 grade in terms of pass blocking.

The Falcons can only hope that they can sustain their success even without McGary. Atlanta has zoomed to the top of the NFC South division with back-to-back wins against the New Orleans Saints and the Jets, as the Falcons are now 6-6. That's still a precarious position for the Falcons, who signed McGary to a three-year deal worth $34.5 million last March.

Coming up for Atlanta is a crucial meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Week 14.