The expectations are mounting for Atlanta Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson.

The Falcons' running back will be one of the team's primary offensive skill players right away, placing him in the middle of a rebuilding roster with lots of responsibility. But by all accounts, he isn’t faltering. Robinson's performance in training camp has been quite impressive so far, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN. Head coach Arthur Smith put it bluntly.

“Pretty damn pleased with Bijan so far,” Smith said, via ESPN. Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby loves what he is seeing from the 21-year-old, too.

“We big on the run game and we love Bijan back there,” Darby said via ESPN. “So as a receiver room, we got to focus on that, let’s get these holes open so Bijan got to do what he’s got to do. The way he’s running and the way he’s performing, man, listen. It’s gonna get scary.”

Robinson dominated at Texas and made a name for himself as the top prospect at his position coming into the 2023 NFL Draft. The Falcons dismissed conventional wisdom by taking a running back in the top 10 despite getting a 1,000-yard season from rookie Tyler Allgeier. It's a testament to Robinson's unreal talent and potential that Atlanta, a team in need of other, more important positions, drafted him so high.

When LaDanian Tomlinson says that it’s fair to compare you to himself during his playing days, you know you’re good. That’s the level of hype that Bijan Robinson is garnering right now.