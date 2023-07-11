Perhaps no division in football is more wide open in 2023 than the NFC South. No team is expected to run away with the division title this year, giving every team hope that they can top the standings and host a playoff game next January. The Atlanta Falcons are one of those teams and there is a lot of confidence growing from the young bunch.

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was asked on SiriusXM NFL Radio if he thinks Atlanta is the team to beat in the NFC South.

“We’re not going out there just to lay down to nobody,” Jarrett said. “In my eyes, if we handle our business we’re going to be where we want to be in the end. You want to win the division, you want to get to the postseason and compete for championships and that’s what we focus on.”

Jarrett is entering his ninth season with the Falcons and is one of the elder statesmen on the team. He was part of a division-winning team in 2016, the last time Atlanta won the NFC South. Though Jarrett put together two Pro Bowl seasons and hasn’t missed a game since 2019, the Falcons failed to reach the playoffs or have a winning season during that time span.

A lot of buzz is surrounding Atlanta this offseason though, thanks in large part to their highly anticipated offense. Already boasting Drake London and Kyle Pitts, the Falcons added arguably the best offensive player in April's draft, running back Bijan Robinson. Expectations are high for the Falcons in 2023 and they could shock some people in what will be an intriguing NFC South.