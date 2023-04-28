The Atlanta Falcons went against the norm in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, as they selected Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick. Robinson became the first running back to be drafted in the top 10 since the 2018 NFL Draft when the New York Giants acquired Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall selection.

Robinson will once again play for a team called the Falcons. The former Texas standout revealed during his introductory press conference with Atlanta on Friday that his first Pop Warner team was named the Tucson Falcons.

“That was a fun time playing with them,” Robinson said. “We stole every slogan from the Falcons. We were the Dirty Birds. That was my first team right there. … It was all in God’s plan.”

Robinson took to Twitter on Friday to share of photo of himself during his time with the Tucson Falcons.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Like I said God had it written all along! So happy to get rollin with the @AtlantaFalcons #biablessing pic.twitter.com/Ldw7UdRKii — Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) April 28, 2023

Robinson later went on to make a name for himself during his four-year run at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tuscon, Arizona, where he played varsity football in each season. The all-around running back recorded an astounding 7,036 rushing yards and 103 rushing touchdowns in his high school football career.

Robinson received interest from a multitude of powerhouse schools, and in the end, he decided to take his talents to Texas.

Robinson is now set to join a Falcons running backs group that features the likes of Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. Atlanta ranked at third in rushing yards per game last season with a 159.9 mark.