The Deshaun Watson suspension was finally handed down on Thursday and the Cleveland Browns QB will be suspended 11 games and fined $5 million. Immediately, that verdict didn’t sit well with many NFL fans and media members, who took to Twitter to voice their disdain. Among those who had something to say about the Watson ruling was suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who posted a cryptic tweet in the aftermath.

2023 Calvin Ridley ‼️‼️‼️‼️ — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) August 18, 2022

Ridley is seemingly looking towards the future with his latest comments. The Falcons’ star is indefinitely suspended by the NFL after he was found to have placed bets on regular-season games last year while away from the team. Ridley reportedly placed around $1,500 in parlay bets, including bets on the Falcons.

Ridley’s suspension is expected to last the entire 2022 NFL season, and when comparing his crimes to that of Watson’s, it’s hardly in the same class. Watson stands accused of sexually assaulting at least 24 women, yet the NFL disciplined him significantly less than they did Ridley for gambling on a few games.

The sentiment from fans and media members across the league is that the NFL is royally screwing over Ridley while going out of its way to protect its own product by only suspending Watson for 11 games. The Browns quarterback figures to return in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, his former team, in a game that will surely be watched by a significant portion of football fans.

While Calvin Ridley is probably quite disappointed that the NFL showed him no leniency before agreeing to settle with Watson despite vastly more severe charges against him. For now, though, Ridley is focusing on himself and his own return to action for the Falcons during the 2023 NFL season, at which point his gambling suspension will have (hopefully) run its course.