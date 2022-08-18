Deshaun Watson’s first statement after settlement with NFL

The NFL officially laid the hammer down on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday, reaching a settlement that will see him suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million.

Following the announcement, Watson released a statement, voicing he’s glad the disciplinary process is over and grateful for the support he’s received from the Browns organization.

Deshaun Watson’s camp is reportedly still angry about the initial six games he was suspended and that it’s 11, they’re even more furious, per Diane Russini of ESPN:

Diana Russini said on ESPN that Deshaun Watson's camp is "still angry about those 6 games, so now it's 11, so to them this is too many games. They still stand by the fact that they're denying all of this." So much for Jimmy Haslam's statement that Watson is "remorseful." — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) August 18, 2022

Watson apologized once again for “any pain he may have caused” in the saga, where he was accused of sexual misconduct stemming from various massage therapy sessions. Based on his camp, perhaps Watson is just trying to save face.

Nevertheless, the NFL got their wish of reprimanding the Browns signal-caller and now he’ll miss most of the 2022 campaign. That definitely leaves Cleveland in a tough spot with backup Jacoby Brissett expected to step in and be QB1. There have been some rumors the team could be interested in San Francisco 49ers outcast Jimmy Garoppolo, though.

After Judge Sue Robinson initially suspended Deshaun Watson for only six games, the league was reportedly very upset. They were hoping for a much steeper punishment. Needless to say, it came. Many thought he’d get a full season, though.

Despite apologizing, Watson still stands by his innocence, claiming he never did anything wrong:

#Browns Deshaun Watson apologizes but says he stands on his innocence. pic.twitter.com/opobGpAlNR — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 18, 2022

It’s hard to know the truth, but when that many women come forward and say they were sexually harassed by Watson, it’s extremely hard to believe him. That’s for sure.