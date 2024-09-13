If you’ve been scanning NFL news this week, you’ve probably come across the thought that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is not healthy. It’s not some outrageous conspiracy theory. Several notable accounts have put together video clips and compilations that show Cousins' mechanics being altered due to favoring his surgically repaired Achilles. Former pro quarterback and current analyst Chase Daniel noticed as much and figured there was no way Cousins could be healthy, especially when Atlanta's offense was in pistol formation.

“If you watch the game and you watch the film, they were in Pistol, which is Shotgun with the back behind you almost every single snap,” said Daniels. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a game called by a new offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, like that in my entire 14 years. So usually, you’re under center. You're play-action; you're under center. Your run games and angles are better, and your line likes to be under center better. Plus, they were in the silent count at home because the Steelers travel so well like you don’t see that.

“So all the things, in my opinion, specifically just Kirk itself, didn’t show any push off, he’s not getting away from the line of scrimmage, he looked bad.”

Is there reason to worry about Kirk Cousins and the Falcons?

Based on his analysis, Daniels believes the Falcons didn’t want Cousins under center in the game because he isn’t fully healthy. The formations Atlanta used gave Cousins extra protection and less movement. However, videos of practice have begun to surface; sure enough, Cousins is under center. On one hand, this could give fans a better perspective and calm their nerves a bit. If Cousins is healthy enough to take snaps under center, maybe the game plan was an odd one thrown against the Steelers.

The point is that if Cousins is indeed not 100 percent healthy, Atlanta is doing him and the team a disservice by throwing him out there and forcing the issue. If Cousins isn't healthy, don't play him. Don't play him if he doesn't give this team the best opportunity to win by running the offense. Don't play him if he's holding you back, even if the Falcons pay him a small fortune.

Either way, Atlanta's trip to play the Philadelphia Eagles will be worth watching. All eyes will be on Cousins and the Falcons in the matchup, and the quarterback, hopefully, will look healthier.