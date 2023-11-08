Cordarrelle Patterson may or may not have taken a direct shot at Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith on social media.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is currently finding himself in the middle of some turmoil. The Falcons recently suffered one of the, if not the most embarrassing loss of the entire NFL season at home against the Minnesota Vikings, and Smith has faced heavy criticism for his limited usage of star positional players like Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts.

Now, another skill positional player, running back/receiver combo Cordarrelle Patterson, appears to be a bit disgruntled with how he is being used within the Falcons offense.

Patterson recently took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to send out an NFSW reminder of just what an explosive player he can be with the ball in his hands.

“Let’s not forget!!!! I really do this s***!!! @whoeverneedstoseethis!!!” wrote Patterson, along with a video of him taking an impressive carry against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“@whoeverneedstoseethis” might most notably refer to Arthur Smith, who was hired by the Falcons two years ago in the hopes of bringing in a modernized offensive schematic system but instead has received heavy criticism for his bizarre unwillingness to consistently get the ball to his best playmakers.

The loss to the Vikings dropped Atlanta to 4-5 on the season, a game behind the rival New Orleans Saints for first place in the underwhelming NFC South division, and what started out as a promising season for the Falcons suddenly is now filled with more questions than answers.

Atlanta will next take the field on November 12 on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.