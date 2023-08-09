The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins are in the midst of some joint practice sessions as NFL training camps carry on. Despite playing against each other, Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard admits that he has no idea who Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is, via NFL on ESPN.

Howard said he wasn't familiar with Falcons players' names, but said they did a good job 😅 pic.twitter.com/33UZwFUDA1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 9, 2023

It is not clear if Xavien Howard is intending any disrespect towards Desmond Ridder, but there is no doubt that the Falcons quarterback would rather the defenders he plays against know who he is. Ridder will hope that after this season, no one will be unsure who is running the Atlanta offense.

Ridder has an absolutely massive season lying ahead that sees pretty much all of Atlanta's expectations fall upon his shoulders. Outside of Ridder the Falcons offense is stacked, so it will be up to him to ensure all of their playmakers get the ball early and often.

Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts are all pretty big names who figure to be skilled guys in the NFL for years to come, so there is no doubt that Ridder has plenty of talent at his disposal. If he is unable to prove to be the guy this year for the Falcons offense, it would come as no surprise to see Atlanta go in another direction at quarterback next offseason.

Luckily for Ridder, his job shouldn't be as tough as other quarterback spots across the NFL given all of the weapons that surround him. If he can just play even mediocre quarterback in 2023, the Falcons should have at least a decent offense. Then maybe Xavien Howard will remember who Desmond Ridder is the next time the Dolphins and Falcons face off.