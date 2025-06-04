The Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins fiasco has continued, and it won't stop until the quarterback is traded. Cousins has let the Falcons know that he desires to be a starting quarterback, but they know they'd be eating up a lot of money if they trade him. That has led the team to stay pat and go into the upcoming season content about Cousins being the backup to Michael Penix Jr.

At the same time, there is a price that the Falcons could work with if they wanted to trade Cousins, and the other team would have to make an enticing offer. There are already not many teams that need a starting quarterback besides the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it's going to be hard for Cousins to get traded at this point.

The Minnesota Vikings were a team mentioned who could possibly trade for Cousins, and ESPN came up with two trade scenarios that would work for both teams. Though they looked enticing, Cousins probably wouldn't like the idea of going back to the Vikings.

“All of these are compelling for the Falcons,” Marc Raimondi wrote. “But for Cousins, both offers from the Vikings are dead on arrival. He wants to start, and he more than likely won't do that in Minnesota. Even if he loved living there, this would be basically the same situation as Atlanta (being behind McCarthy instead of Penix). Using his no-trade clause, Cousins would likely nix the Vikings.”

Article Continues Below

Cousins already doesn't have many choices, so at this point, he might as well just stay with the Falcons for the time being.

What will the Falcons do with Kirk Cousins?

Cousins has not shown up to voluntary OTAs for the Falcons, and it shouldn't be a surprise after this long saga that he and the team have been on. Things have not been the same since Cousins was benched for Penix in Week 16 last season, and the Falcons let it be known that he would be the starting quarterback as time continues.

The Falcons had just signed Cousins to a four-year deal last offseason, and the expectation was that he would at least be the starter for the first two years of his deal, which are guaranteed. Unfortunately, he didn't even make it as the starter in his first full season with the team, and it's obvious he believes he still has the talent to do so for a team.