Miami Dolphins training camp is fully underway with Tyreek Hill as a full participant ahead of an exciting season. He gave Dolphins fans something to look forward to at Tuesday's practice, putting Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers on skates with a silky route, reports NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Nearly impossible to stop Tyreek Hill in 1-on-1 drills. Here’s Hill vs. Falcons CB Tre Flowers: pic.twitter.com/SvGkSxDq41 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 8, 2023

Tyreek Hill breaks off his route against Tre Flowers after about 15 yards, taking a hard in-cut as Flowers goes flying down the field. Hill creates easy separation on his way to a wide open catch-and-run down the field.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Dolphins fans will expect to see a lot of this from Hill this season after the speedy wideout predicted a 2,000 yard season for himself. There is no doubt that the Dolphins offense will find success this year if Tyreek Hill is able to surpass 2,000 yards.

Even if Hill is as good as he predicts, none of that will matter if Tua Tagovailoa can't stay healthy in 2023. His consistent head issues were the downfall of the Dolphins last season and it is imperative that Miami finds a way to protect him all year long. This starts in training camp in making sure defenders stay off of him and his reps are as limited as possible without hurting the offense's progress.

Tua staying healthy this year could lead to the Dolphins having one of the better offenses in the NFL. They are stacked across the offensive roster, and they are also involved in rumors surrounding free agent running back Dalvin Cook. Nonetheless, whatever happens with the Dolphins this year, expect Tyreek Hill to dominate throughout 2023.