Desmond Ridder had a mature response to Taylor Heinicke taking the starting QB job for the Falcons' Week 9 game against the Vikings.

The Atlanta Falcons are on a bit of a cold streak but remain 1st in the NFC South. The Falcons prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. However, the team has made a change in their starting quarterback. Desmond Ridder will take the backup role while Taylor Heinicke will lead off. Despite his demotion, Ridder has a great attitude about the move.

Desmond Ridder will stay ready for action despite not starting

Ridder talked through his perspective on Atlanta's move for Sunday's game in a post-practice interview:

“I want to play. I want to be out there, but at the end of the day, decisions are made. We're on to [Week 9] against Minnesota and I know that at any point in time, my name could be called again so I just have to be ready to go,” Ridder said, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The second-year QB also said that he would use his opportunity on the sideline to help the starting QB as much as possible. Ridder's response is a great sign for Atlanta.

There is no doubt Ridder wants the starting job, but he is focused on keeping himself ready for when the coaching staff needs him. Head coach Arthur Smith previously gave a cloudy response to who would be the lead QB after Taylor Heinicke's impressive performance in Week 8.

Heinicke subbed in for Ridder, who left the game due to concussion protocols. Heinicke threw for 175 yards and one TD. The 30-year-old had not seen much action during the 2023-24 season until that game. Now, he and Ridder will provide a one-two punch as Atlanta looks to climb the NFC South.