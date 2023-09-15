Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder isn't worried after his perceived struggles in Week One. Although the Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10, Ridder was underwhelming at best, attempting just 18 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.

Still, Ridder is keeping things in perspective as the season rolls into Week Two.

“I've told you guys several times I’m not (a) stat person, so I don't care how many times I throw the ball or whatever,” said Ridder at Wednesday's Falcons press conference, per Dov Kleiman. “I just want to win at the end of the day.”

Desmond Ridder stepped in for the Falcons towards the end of the 2023 season after an injury to starting quarterback Marcus Mariota. His starts in 2022 were a mixed bag, leading some Atlanta fans to wonder whether or not the team would invest in a quarterback in this year's draft.

Instead, Atlanta selected running back Bijan Robinson in the first round, opening up the door for Ridder to start heading into 2023. Ridder spent his college days at Cincinnati, leading the team to a Playoff spot in 2021 before being drafted by Atlanta in 2022.

The Falcons have invested heavily to give Ridder the maximum amount of options available to bolster his chances of success. In consecutive years, Atlanta drafted tight end Kyle Pitts, receiver Drake London, and then Robinson to put their offense on the cutting edge of the “positionless football” movement.

Still, fans will hope to see a bit more from Ridder going forward in hopes of maximizing these weapons. The Falcons will next take the field at home against the Green Bay Packers in Week Two.