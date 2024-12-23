The Atlanta Falcons got an important win against the New York Giants in Week 16, but one of their key offensive players went down. Drake London didn't finish the game after suffering a hamstring injury, and with a big matchup coming up in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders, the hope is that he can play. Luckily for the team, after the game, head coach Raheem Morris noted that he believed London could have gone back in the game following his hamstring injury.

The Falcons were already up big when London came out of the game, and they were able to keep the lead with him sidelined. London finished the game with five receptions for 59 yards, as he had a new quarterback throwing to him this week. Michael Penix Jr. stepped in as the starting quarterback and played a great game to get the Falcons the win.

They'll now have to go to Washington on Sunday Night Football in Week 16 and hope to keep their division lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Falcons looking to wrap up the division

With the Falcons winning and the Buccaneers losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, Atlanta is now back in the driver's seat of the NFC South and can claim the title if they win their last two games. Their next matchup will be against the Commanders, who got a big win against the Philadelphia Eagles at home, and then they face the Carolina Panthers in the final week of the season.

If the Falcons lose any one of their last two games and the Buccaneers win out, then they'll be back in second place in the division and won't have a chance of making the playoffs. The hope is that the Falcons can handle their business and make the postseason, something they haven't done since 2017.

Michael Penix Jr. looks to be the starter for the remainder of the season and for the future. Kirk Cousins' play in the last four games did not give the Falcons organization any hope that he could lead the team anymore, and now the question is what will they do with him during the offseason. They could cut him and take on a big cap hit, or they could trade him, which will only work if he waives his no-trade clause.

As of now, the Falcons are focused on the development of Penix and if he can lead them to the playoffs this season.