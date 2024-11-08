Riding a two-game win streak, the Atlanta Falcons will face the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 10. As the Falcons look to make it a three-game win streak, having Drake London on the field would certainly give the offense a boost.

Heading into the matchup, London is officially listed as questionable via team reporter Amna Subhan. The wide receiver is battling through a hip injury.

London has been able to get in limited practices throughout the week, pointing towards him being available to play in Week 10. However, Atlanta is still choosing to be cautious. When the Falcons release their gameday innactives, London's status will truly be known.

But assuming his limited practices point to London playing, the Falcons would get a massive offensive boost. The wide receiver has continued to be a key cog, developing under a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins. Through nine weeks, London has 50 receptions for 552 yards and six touchdowns.

He leads the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns, trailing just Darnell Mooney in receiving yardage. Perhaps to catch up to Mooney, London is on his way to a career year. He has already set a new career-high in touchdowns. He needs just 23 receptions and 353 yards to set new career highs in those marks as well.

But the only way Drake London can do that is if he is on the field. If he plays in Week 10, he'll be facing a juicy matchup with the Saints. New Orleans recently fired their head coach and traded away Marshon Lattimore. Atlanta will be a heavy favorite entering the contest.

Still, the Falcons won't take any opponent lightly. At 6-3, they have a two-game lead over the competition in the NFC South. Cleaning up on a 2-7 Saints team is exactly what they're supposed to do in that situation.

That becomes much easier with London, as Atlanta is hopeful that his hip injury won't force him to miss any games. His status will be fully clear in the moments before kickoff.