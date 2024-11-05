The Washington Commanders have defensive back Marshon Lattimore, and one famous NBA player loves it. Magic Johnson is praising the trade that brought Lattimore to the nation's capital from New Orleans.

“This is exciting news for our team and our fans! Congratulations to (Commanders) GM Adam Peters on a great move acquiring Marshon Lattimore,” Johnson posted on X, formerly Twitter. “He's one of the top corners in the league and will help strengthen our defense!”

Washington traded a bunch of future NFL Draft picks to New Orleans, in exchange for one of the most talented defensive backs in football. This season, Lattimore has 22 solo tackles and two passes defended. He's dealing with a hamstring injury at time of writing, that has hampered some of his play this year.

Magic Johnson is a passionate follower of the Commanders

Former NBA legend Johnson joined the Commanders in 2023, as a co-owner of the franchise. He and the other owners are turning the Washington franchise into one of the best NFL teams this season. The Commanders are 7-2, behind the strong play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Washington is first in the NFC East, in a remarkable turnaround from 2023. In 2023, the Commanders won just four games all year. This year the squad is roaring, with a three game winning streak. The Commanders have the best scoring offense in the NFC, with 263 points so far this year. The Baltimore Ravens are the only team in the NFL that have scored more points this year.

Lattimore will clearly give more depth to the Washington secondary. The cornerback has 15 career interceptions, and posted 405 total tackles. He was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, by the Saints.

The Commanders will try to keep it rolling, when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The kick off is 1:00 Eastern.