Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins may not have one of his weapons Sunday. And the Falcons hope kicker Younghoe Koo can break out of a slump. But safety Justin Simmons is excited about the battle against the Broncos, as he revealed with an honest admission.

Simmons said revenge isn’t on his mind against his former employer, according to atlantafalcons.com.

“No bad blood on my end,” Simmons said. “I have nothing but love.”

Falcons safety Justin Simmons ready for old team

Simmons earned second-team All-Pro honors with the Broncos, who picked him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The Broncos released Simmons in March of this offseason, and he signed with the Falcons in August as a free agent.

“They'll always be in my heart as a great organization,” Simmons said. “And then, at the same (time), knowing where I am now, really looking forward to going in there and finding a way to win a football game.

“You see guys all around the league go back to places where they played. And they embrace the challenge of working through whatever it is, the physical aspect, the emotional aspect of it. So, yeah. I’m really looking forward to it.”

But despite those good feelings, Simmons doesn't expect love from the Broncos fans, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I won't hear as many cheers, probably a little bit more boos,” Simmons said. “But again, I think that's part of it.”

How have Broncos done with Justin Simmons?

The Broncos haven’t seemed to miss Simmons. Denver's defense is one of the best in the NFL, ranking No. 8 in points allowed (17.7 per game). Their pass rush ranks No. 2 in sacks (35) and pressures (105). Simmons said he knows the Broncos have a top-notch defense despite his departure, and credited defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“Now, Year 2 of it, you see the guys are buying in and they're playing really well — I think that's the biggest difference there,” Simmons said. “He's one of the best I've been around. I know I won't be directly competing against that but, as a team, I'm looking forward to playing against him.”

Simmons’ former coach, Sean Payton, said he didn’t want to turn the defensive back loose, according to Sports Illustrated.

“That was difficult, holy cow,” Payton said. “I remember him coming out in the draft. I was just with him a season. But it’s always difficult when you’re dealing especially with a veteran. Someone who’s played so well for the organization. Those are never easy decisions.”

Simmons, 30 years old, has started nine games this season. He has totaled 35 tackles and one interception, which came Week 3 against Broncos’ division rival Kansas City.