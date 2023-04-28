It was something of a surprise when the Atlanta Falcons made running back Bijan Robinson their No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night. Robinson is widely thought of as the best at his position in the draft, but the modern NFL tends to undervalue star running backs.

Congrats @Bijan5Robinson One of the greatest I’ve ever seen put on that burnt orange. @AtlantaFalcons got a star!! Let’s go — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 28, 2023

However, it is still a bold move for the Falcons and the Texas Longhorn has already achieved a high level of support from another former Texas athlete. Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns tweeted that the Falcons had found themselves an impact player.

“One of the greatest I’ve ever seen put on that burnt orange. Atlanta Falcons got a star!! Let’s go.”

Durant played 1 season for the Longhorns during the 2006-07 season when he was a consensus All-American as well as The Sporting News Player of the Year when he averaged 25.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Despite his short stay at Texas, Durant remains a big supporter of the Longhorns.

Robinson combines speed, elusiveness, power and a nose for the end zone as a running back. He also excels as a receiver, and he could be a transformative player for the Falcons offense.

Bijan Robinson ran for 1,580 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per carry while scoring 18 touchdowns. He has the skill to run between the tackles and then run away from linebackers on a consistent basis. Robinson also shown he can get to the outside and use his explosiveness to create big plays.

While the Falcons have a slew of other needs and may find themselves getting criticized for selecting a running back with the No. 8 pick, they may benefit from getting one of the most talented players in the draft.