The Atlanta Falcons are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. After a tough Week One loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a disappointing debut for new Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Falcons will try their luck against the other team from Pennsylvania. In a tight game through three quarters, tempers flared out on the field.

Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud drew a flag for punching Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson right in front of a referee, per Clutchpoints on X. The incident occurred at the two minute warning in the first half. Gardner-Johnson seems to have instigated things by ripping off McCloud’s mouthpiece. The former San Francisco 49ers receiver then responded with a punch to the defender’s face mask.

The 15-yard penalty for the punch wiped out most of the 18-yard gain McCloud picked up on a crisp Cousins' pass just before the infraction. The game went into halftime with the Eagles on top 7-6.

Falcons wideout Ray-Ray McCloud lost his temper at the worst time against the Eagles

The Falcons are looking to pick up their first win of the season while Philadelphia hopes to open up 2-0. Atlanta is compromised on defense as the team is playing without linebacker Nate Landman who was ruled out with a quad injury. While Cousins' debut with Atlanta in the season opener did not go as planned, the Falcons are not concerned with his health. Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles’ tear in Week Eight of 2023 and has worked his way back to the field.

Last week against the Steelers Cousins went 16/26 for 155 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. McCloud was the Falcons' leading receiver in Week One with four catches for 52 scoreless yards. After three quarters of Atlanta’s Monday Night Football matchup with the Eagles, Cousins is 14/21 for 163 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. McCloud is tied with Darnell Mooney as the team’s leading receiver with three catches for 42 yards. The Falcons have a 15-10 lead to start the fourth quarter.