In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons made a decision that shocked the entire football world by drafting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick. Now, the pick itself— while shocking— was only deemed controversial due to the Falcons' offseason move of signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed. Now, fans wonder when Penix will make his debut, after Cousins' fourth consecutive game without a touchdown pass.

However, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris announced on Friday that Cousins would be the team's starting quarterback, per Ari Meirov on X.

“#Falcons HC Raheem Morris reiterated today that Kirk Cousins will remain the starting QB, saying he has earned the right to right the ship,” Meirov wrote. “Atlanta faces the Raiders on MNF in Week 15. Michael Penix Jr. will stay as the backup.”

So, for Falcons fans hoping to see Penix on the field with the NFC South title still within their grasp, they must wait at least one more week.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins remains starter over Michael Penix Jr.

In the Falcons' last four games, Cousins has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. And this comes after throwing seven touchdowns between Weeks 8 and 9. However, since then, Cousins has thrown zero touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Week 10 @ Saints: 23/38, 306 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 11 @ Broncos: 18/27, 173 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 12 vs Chargers: 24/39, 245 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTS

Week 13 @ Vikings: 23/37, 344 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs

Now, considering how much money the Falcons tied to Cousins once they signed him in free agency, there are still questions surrounding their plan with Penix. Using a top-10 pick on a player usually means that the team would like the player in their lineup sooner rather than later, but with Penix, the Falcons appear content with letting him get mental reps.

At the beginning of the season— when Cousins led the Falcons to a 6-3 record— few people called for Penix to hit the starting lineup. However, with the Falcons losing their last four games due to Cousins' poor play, the Penix fans have become more vocal about wanting to see their first-round pick get some action.

But, as Morris said on Friday, the Falcons don't plan on making that change before Monday Night Football against the Raiders in Week 15.

If Cousins has another dud of a performance, however, it could be time to let the $100-million quarterback ride the pine and let Penix get the starting nod.