Kyle Pitts’ official designation for Week 6 vs. 49ers, revealed

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for a big contest in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. While they are just 2-3 so far, they have remained competitive in each of their games, and in the early going, the NFC South looks to be more open for the taking than expected. With that in mind, having star tight end Kyle Pitts available for this important game would be a huge help for Atlanta.

Pitts missed the Falcons Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and had he ended up playing, there’s a chance that they may have ended up winning the game. The Falcons have been keeping an eye on Pitts’ status throughout the week in hopes that he would be able to return after a one week layoff, but as of right now, Pitts’ status is still up in the air, as he’s officially listed as questionable for this game.

Falcons are listing tight end Kyle Pitts – who missed last week’s game due to a hamstring injury and was limited at practice this week – as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2022

While it’s better than seeing him get ruled out for the game, the Falcons were likely hoping for better news regarding Pitts here. Fantasy football owners have been giving Pitts a lot of grief for his slow start to the season as a pass catcher, but he’s remained immensely valuable as a blocker in the early going for Atlanta. The receptions will come for sure, but first, Pitts has to get back on the field.

If Pitts ends up being unable to go, Parker Hesse will likely get the start for the Falcons. Hesse didn’t do much in Week 5, but he’s a serviceable replacement for Pitts in the short term. The Falcons will be hoping Pitts can play, though, as his presence could help Atlanta pull off an upset victory over the 49ers in this one.