The Atlanta Falcons lost a big game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football, but tensions were apparently high before the game even started. As Commanders' fans were watching the Falcons players walk back to the locker room, some of them decided to start heckling Matthew Judon.

Judon seemed interested in what the fans had to say to him, he approached them and smacked their phones while they were in their hands. The caption on the video says, “Falcons players are rude,” but if you're saying something disrespectful to them, you have to expect that they'll do something to retaliate.

Expand Tweet

It's not certain if Judon could get fined for the interaction, but since it was a physical interaction, the league might end up taking matters into their own hand.

Falcons lose division lead after loss to Commanders

Coming into Week 17, the Falcons knew that they controlled their destiny when it came to winning the NFC South and beating the Commanders would have given them a bigger chance to clinch. Unfortunately, the Falcons lost in overtime, and there was some questionable game management from head coach Raheem Morris that may have cost them.

At the end of regulation, Michael Penix Jr. completed a pass to Darnell Mooney, and instead of Morris calling a timeout, he let the click drip. The Falcons weren't able to get closer in field goal range to end the game, and in overtime, the Commanders got the ball first, drove down the field, and won the game.

After the game, Morris explained his reasoning for not calling a timeout late in regulation.

“I thought we could get to the line of scrimmage with our operation there, could be a little bit faster there,” Morris said via Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney. “… Trying to save that timeout. In hindsight, could have been a good decision, or better decision to take that timeout to have the opportunity to move up there.

“I really believe we have to get our operation time a little bit faster to save that timeout.”

With the loss, the Falcons have now given up the division lead to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will need them to lose next week against the New Orleans Saints while they beat the Carolina Panthers to make the playoffs. It may be too late for the Falcons to salvage their season and try to make the playoffs, but they know now that Penix is their franchise quarterback.