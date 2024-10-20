Not much went well for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, leading to head coach Raheem Morris throwing in the towel early. With under four minutes remaining, Morris pulled starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to give rookie Michael Penix Jr. his first live game action.

Penix came in for the Falcons' final drive of the game with the outcome already determined. He saw seven plays and completed his only pass attempt of the game while spending most of his time handing off the ball to drain the clock.

Penix was one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 NFL Draft as the fourth quarterback taken at No. 8 overall. After leading Washington to a runner-up for the national championship in 2023, Penix was projected to be a late first-round pick but shockingly shot up the board on draft night.

Part of the surprise of Penix's name being called in the top 10 was due to Cousins signing a lucrative four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons that same offseason. Cousins later reported that the team did not inform him of their intentions to take a rookie quarterback in the ensuing draft.

Falcons drop to 4-3 with Week 7 loss

The score did not change upon Penix's entry to the game as the Falcons lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 34-14. Cousins struggled throughout the game, throwing for 242 yards and one touchdown but had two interceptions and a fumble. He was also sacked three times for 16 yards.

The Falcons were led by Bijan Robinson offensively and his 103 rushing yards on 21 carries. Robinson's rushing touchdown was one of just two scores for Atlanta in the game with Cousins finding Drake London for the other. Cousins was efficient moving the ball but committed costly turnovers, including having his fumble returned 64 yards for a touchdown by defensive end Derrick Hall.

Atlanta had the most trouble containing the Seattle offense that accounted for three touchdowns on the afternoon. Kenneth Walker III led the charge on his 24th birthday, running for 69 yards and a touchdown while adding 24 yards and another score through the air. DK Metcalf was the only other Seahawk to find the end zone on offense on a 31-yard strike from Geno Smith.