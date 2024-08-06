Good vibes were all around when the Atlanta Falcons signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to a mammoth contract. From the outside, it looked like the Falcons had 180 million guaranteed reasons to consider Cousins their franchise quarterback. But, behind the scenes, things were much different, with Atlanta zeroing in on Michael Penix Jr. during the 2024 NFL Draft.

The news came as a shock to many, but it hit Cousins the hardest. During the free agency negotiating process, reports shared that the notion that the Falcons would take another quarterback was never mentioned to Cousins. However, once the surprise of the pick cleared his head, Cousins returned to reality. As a 12-year veteran, he understood that teams should do what they believe is best. It's also a situation that he was personally familiar with as well.

As a former fourth-round pick who replaced first-round star Robert Griffin III in Washington, Cousins understands teams will seek to improve now and in the future. Moreover, Cousins' money is guaranteed, regardless of whether or not Penix plays. However, Cousins signed with Atlanta because he was guaranteed several seasons as a starting quarterback. But with Penix on the roster, was the clock already ticking for Cousins?

Did the Falcons lie to Kirk Cousins about Michael Penix Jr.?

While Cousins doesn't feel misled by Atlanta drafting Penix, he does feel like he could've just stayed with Minnesota. Sure, the Vikings planned to take J.J. McCarthy as the future franchise quarterback. But Minnesota's desire for a quarterback to succeed Cousins had been in the ether for a while. So, that would've impacted whether or not Cousins re-signed.

It might not have. Minnesota was in a situation where Cousins understood the offense and his teammates. It's where he had seen the most success in his career. So taking a one-year deal to ball out, especially after rupturing his Achilles, and trying again next year might've made more sense for Cousins if he had known the Falcons' draft plans. Unfortunately, Cousins wasn't in the loop and went down to Georgia looking for some records to steal.

But what's in the past is in the past, and now, Cousins and the Falcons need to look ahead. Penix is the long-term answer for Atlanta at quarterback, and Cousins will serve as a very expensive bridge to reach that era. Whether it's next year or two years from now, Cousins likely won't retire a Falcon as he had hoped. Instead, several teams could be a quarterback away from winning a Super Bowl, and Cousins could be the deciding factor. Once Penix is ready to start, Cousins could be on the move, finishing his career trying to win a Super Bowl.