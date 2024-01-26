Jalen Ramsey just had to vouch for Falcons' Raheem Morris.

Raheem Morris now has a big responsibility on his hands. After years of leading an insane Los Angeles Rams defense, he is now headed to the Atlanta Falcons to be their head coach. The work with Desmond Ridder, Bijan Robinson, Tyrann Mathieu, and the rest of the squad is looming. However, it might just be time to celebrate how far the defensive coordinator has come. Jalen Ramsey and executive Kevin Demoff got the recognition train started.

“Falcons got one of, if not the best coach in the NFL for real!” the Miami Dolphins cornerback said. Jalen Ramsey also dared Raheem Morris' doubters to ask other individuals about the Falcons head coach's track record,” It ain’t just me who thinks this lol… ask any player who has played for Rah!”

Kevin Demoff, the chief operating officer for the Rams, also could not help but drop his reaction to the Falcons hiring.

This is not the first stint that Morris will have with the Falcons. He took over when Dan Quinn struggled to get a win in a five-game stretch. There Morris would notch a four-win and seven-loss record as their interim. Before this, he started out with the Falcons as their assistant head coach. There he helped a lot with the squad's wide receiver corps. Now, it is safe to say that he will have a lot of expertise when it comes to utilizing the offense that has Desmond Ridder and Bijan Robinson.

Morris' path to the Falcons head coaching job

There was a big name that was linked to the Falcons immediately when the season ended. It was not Morris. Bill Belichick was given a chance to prove that he still has gas in the tank to lead the relatively young squad. However, they may have gone with someone who can grow together and be a player's coach.

Morris was always beloved by the individuals who played for him. Players who were on the Rams roster for the past three years always reach out and vouch for him. Now, he gets to prove how lethal of an all-around tactician he is.