Morris has talked to five different teams about their head coach openings.

As NFL teams continue to search for new head coaches, one candidate is locking in second interviews with a slew of teams. Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is scheduling in-person interviews with four teams for their head coaching positions, according to Adam Schefter.

Morris is scheduling meetings with the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks, per sources. This is on top of an interview he had with the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend for their head coach opening.

As one of the most respected coaches in the league, it is no surprise that Morris is getting so many interviews. His resume speaks for itself and he has some head coaching experience as well.

Morris has had one previous full-time head coaching gig in the NFL. He coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons from 2009-2011. The Bucs had one winning season with Morris at the helm and failed to make the playoffs in any of his three seasons as head coach.

Morris also served as interim head coach for the Falcons in 2020 when the franchise fired Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start. Atlanta went 4-7 under Morris, finishing the year 4-12. Morris was not retained and moved on to his current job as Rams DC where he helped LA win Super Bowl 56 in his first season with the team.

Morris a lock to land HC gig?

With all these interviews, especially the second ones, it is expected that Raheem Morris will be offered a head coaching job at some point soon. Stranger things have happened in the NFL though and there are no guarantees in sports.

Morris received a passionate endorsement from Rams general manager Les Snead (pictured above) on Friday, an indication that the Rams believe they should be searching for a new defensive coordinator for next season.

There is a clear interest in Morris and any team looking for a defensive mind steering the ship should look no further than Morris, though Dan Quinn has something to say about that. He too interviewed with several teams Morris spoke to, including the Chargers and Seahawks. Quinn is also set for a second interview with Seattle.

Raheem Morris deserves another shot at being a head coach in the NFL. There is no shortage of openings or interest in him, which makes it seem inevitable that he'll be speaking at an introductory press conference within the next few weeks.