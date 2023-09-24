The secondary for the Atlanta Falcons is ready to receive a big boost with the debut of Jeff Okudah in Week 3 against his former team. Jeff Okudah, the 3rd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Lions, is ready to make his Falcons debut after missing the first two weeks with a foot injury suffered in training camp, according to the team's social media account.

Okudah was acquired by the Falcons this offseason in a trade with the Lions for a 2023 fifth-round pick. The talented cornerback played three seasons in Detroit, but struggled with injuries, missing nearly all of the 2021 season. Okudah returned to play 15 games in 2022, but was viewed as expendable after the Lions made upgrades to their secondary in the offseason.

The Falcons and Okudah will get the chance to show his former team they made a mistake in trading him in a Week 3 matchup back in Detroit. The Falcons will need all the secondary help they can get trying to slow down the explosive passing game of Detroit, led by Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Jeff Okudah recorded just two interceptions in his career for Detroit across 22 starts. The former Ohio State Buckeyes defender was highly regarded coming out of the draft, and was the second defensive player off the board after Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, who has dealt with plenty of injuries of his own.

While Okudah is listed as active, it's unclear how much action he'll get in his return to action after missing preseason with the Falcons. Okudah said there are “no hard feelings” between him and the Lions ahead of his Week 3 debut with the Falcons.