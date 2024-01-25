Could Zac Robinson be 'saying goodbye to Hollywood' and heading to Atlanta with Raheem Morris?

In arguably the most surprising coaching hire of the 2024 offseason, the Atlanta Falcons, who were rumored to be closing in on Bill Belichick and a small gathering of Belichick's former Patriots assistants, instead opted to hire Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who got a solid endorsement as a head coaching candidate last week from Rams GM Les Snead. Morris has done a solid job as the Rams defensive coordinator, and now, as he's on his way to Atlanta, and he may be bringing another member of the Rams staff with him.

“A strong candidate to be Raheem Morris's offensive coordinator is Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson,” according to sources of NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones.

Zac Robinson, a 7th-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, spent his college career at Oklahoma State. A three-year starter for the Cowboys, Robinson ranks 22nd all-time in Big 12 history in career passing touchdowns (66) and 19th in passing yards (10,175 yards). Robinson was selected by the Patriots, and spent four years bouncing around practice squads before calling it a career. But in 2019, Robinson began his coaching career as the assistant quarterbacks coach under head coach Sean McVay.

Since 2019, Robinson has been elevated to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, working with Matthew Stafford, who was acquired ahead of the 2021 NFL season and played a key role in the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI. If Robinson were to head to Atlanta, it would be yet another member of the Sean McVay coaching tree who has ascended to a coordinator position in a short amount of time.