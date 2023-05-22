Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

As Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young receives a majority of the press in the new look NFC South, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is preparing to take the reins of the offense this year. Speaking on the brewing rivalry against his former college opponent, Ridder gave an honest admission on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, via Good Morning Football.

. @desmondridder joins the breakfast table to talk about the week 1 matchup against Bryce Young and looking forward to going up against college teammate Sauce Gardner in week 13 pic.twitter.com/DA8jeNitbu — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 22, 2023

“He’s just smart. He has the intangibles…he’s able to deliver every ball that there could be and obviously the way he manages the game is great. For us, we get to see each other twice a year, it’s gonna be a fun matchup, obviously he’s one up on me so I gotta get one back on him, I’ll look to do that first week.”

Ridder gives some high praise for Young but makes sure to reference the loss he took when the two faced off in college. This leads him to mention that he is looking forward to the prime opportunity to get a win back when the Falcons play the Panthers in Week 1.

For Desmond Ridder, a big year lies ahead in proving to the Falcons that they have their guy. He has plenty of talent surrounding him on the offense and thus has the opportunity to lead an exciting, young squad.

The Falcons brought in Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he will be joining a unit that already has star power in Kyle Pitts and Drake London. If Ridder can be the guy the Falcons want him to be, Atlanta could have a fun offense for years to come. Come Week 1 against Bryce Young and the Panthers, Desmond Ridder will have a chance to solidify himself for the 2023 NFL season.