Jonathan Nolan, the director behind the upcoming Fallout series says its similar to Batman films.
In a recent interview, Nolan shared insights into his approach in making Fallout. Comparing it to the collaborative effort with his brother, Christopher Nolan, on the Batman movies. Not that the theme was the same, but because the process of creating the show are identical.
Nolan, along with Lisa Joy, is preparing to release Fallout, a highly anticipated series based on the popular video game franchise. Unlike a strict adaptation, Nolan emphasized the importance of crafting an original story. Again, similar to the approach taken with the Batman films.
Much like the expansive Batman universe, Fallout offers rich storytelling possibilities. Nolan highlighted the freedom to explore and invent within the Fallout universe. Akin to crafting a unique narrative for each Batman film.
Drawing parallels between the Fallout games and the Batman series, Nolan described each game as a distinct story. But, within a shared mythology. He likened their series to Fallout 5, offering a fresh, non-interactive take on the beloved franchise.
Jonathan Nolan says developing #Fallout was like adapting Batman
"There’s so much storytelling in the Batman universe that there is no canonical version of it, so you’re free to invent your own .. Each of the Fallout games is a discrete story .. It’s almost like we’re Fallout 5" pic.twitter.com/ZgDVbKonJ5
While the series promises familiar elements from the games, Nolan aims to deliver a fresh narrative experience for both gamers and general audiences. However, he acknowledged the challenge of finding the right tone, especially as the series incorporates elements of comedy alongside drama.
With an ensemble cast featuring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, the Fallout series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 12, 2024. Fans eagerly await to see how Nolan's unique vision unfolds in this highly anticipated adaptation.