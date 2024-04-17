Fans of the Fallout TV show are in luck as characters from said show are now playable in the video games! Or at least, in most of them.
First off, let's list down which Fallout games you can play these characters in. Other than Brotherhood of Steel, players can basically play as these characters in Fallouts 1, 2, 3, New Vegas, and 4. All of this is possible thanks to Fallout Shelter.
Recently, Bethesda announced that characters from the Fallout TV show will be making their way to Fallout Shelter. To be specific, Lucy MacLean, The Ghoul, Maximus, and Ma June are all Vault Dwellers that the player can recruit in the game.
Thanks to this, players were able to see the official SPECIAL stats for these characters. For those not familiar with what the SPECIAL stats are, let me explain.
SPECIAL stands for Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck. These stats dictate what a character in Fallout is good at, and how well they do the things they are good at.
Since Fallout Shelter revealed the official stats for said characters, they can now recreate them in their respective Fallout games.
Let's start with the stats of Lucy MacLean, the series protagonist:
- Strength: 4
- Perception: 7
- Endurance: 6
- Charisma: 5
- Intelligence: 6
- Agility: 5
- Luck: 7
The high Perception leans toward Lockpicking, Explosives (in 3 and New Vegas), and V.A.T.S. accuracy (in Fallout 4). The increased Endurance increases her HP, while the Intelligence helps with Medicine, Skill and EXP points, and Hacking. Finally, there's Luck, which affects everything, as well as, well, Critical Hits.
Players who take these SPECIAL stats should focus on using Guns, as well as prioritize Lockpicking and Hacking.
Next up is The Ghoul
- Strength: 5
- Perception: 6
- Endurance: 7
- Charisma: 7
- Intelligence: 4
- Agility: 7
- Luck: 4
The Ghoul's SPECIAL stats prioritize survivability (thanks to its high Endurance), likability (thanks to its high Charisma), and undetectability (thanks to its high Agility). Players who want to play as the Ghoul should focus on Speech-related skills, as well as stealth-related ones.
After The Ghoul is Maximus
- Strength: 7
- Perception: 6
- Endurance: 6
- Charisma: 5
- Intelligence: 4
- Agility: 7
- Luck: 5
Maximus's high Strength is ideal for Melee weapons, with the increased Endurance giving him some survivability when fighting in melee. Agility will help here with regard to V.A.T.S. action points, as well as give him some ability to sneak around.
Players can choose to either be a frontline fighter or a sneaky assassin with this build.
Lastly, there's Ma June
- Strength: 5
- Perception: 7
- Endurance: 5
- Charisma: 7
- Intelligence: 6
- Agility: 4
- Luck: 6
These SPECIAL stats are close to Lucy MacLean's, however, it has a higher Charisma value. It does, however, take points away from Agility and Endurance, making this build less sneaky and tanky.
Much like Lucy MacLean, players should focus on Gun-related skills, as well as some Speech-related ones.
Sadly, This Is Not A Perfect Way To Play As Them.
There are, of course, some caveats to this. Although players can play as the characters from the Fallout TV show by copying their stats onto the game, they may have a hard time replicating the character's appearance. This is especially true in the older Fallout games, as character customization was a little limited.
Fallout 4 is perhaps the best game to replicate the character's appearances, thanks to its updated character creation, However, it is not the best when it comes to the stats. All of these stat blocks assume that the player has 33 SPECIAL stat points to allocate. Fallout 4 players only have 21 to allocate at the start of the game.
Thankfully, this is mitigated by the fact that players can assign additional points to the SPECIAL stats when they level up, so players can have the stats of the character they want upon reaching level 12.
Another limitation that players have is the fact that you can't play as a Ghoul in any of the Fallout games. Of course, it's possible to use mods, but it is impossible otherwise.
Speaking of mods, thanks to the popularity of the Fallout TV show, it is possible that some players will make mods for the game that will make the characters playable. This includes the stats, appearances, equipment, and more. Sadly, as of this article, no news for such a mod is circulating online. We may have to wait a while.
That's all for how the characters from the Fallout TV show are now playable in the video games. Season 1 of the Fallout show is currently available on Prime Video. The games, on the other hand, are on sale on Steam until April 19, 2024.
