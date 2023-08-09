Benedict College and Fort Valley State will get the opportunity to be seen on a national level as ESPN2 is now set to show their early season football matchup, per a statement released by the SIAC on Tuesday. The game will air on ESPN2 at 7:30 PM EST on October 12th.

The game was previously scheduled to air on ESPNU, which is not rated by Nielsen and is only available in 37 million homes as reported by John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal. ESPN2, according to Ourand's report, is available in 71 million homes. The well-anticipated matchup between the Wildcats and the defending SIAC champion Tigers on Benedict's campus is one of only two SIAC games that will be shown on one of ESPN's cable channels. The Red Tails Classic between Tuskegee and Fort Valley on Sunday, September 3rd will be featured on ESPNU. Other SIAC football games aired by ESPN will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

This game pits the top two teams in the conference against each other. Benedict was ranked #1 in the conference as they went undefeated in the SIAC in the 2022 regular season. Fort Valley was ranked #2 after going 8-2 on the year, including a big win over Tuskegee in the 2022 Red Tails Classic to start the season and a win over rival and 2021 SIAC champion Albany State. The win stopped a four-game losing streak against the Rams in the Classic.

Benedict went up against Fort Valley last year on October 1st, beating the Wildcats 45-13 during their homecoming. The game was broadcasted on ESPN+. Both teams entered the game 4-0 and a win would've put either squad at the top of the conference. The game ultimately decided the SIAC East champion, with both teams defeating Albany State during the regular season. The Rams were ranked third in the conference.

If both teams repeat their success and are ranked the top two teams in the SIAC this season, they will face off again in the 2023 SIAC Championship. Starting this season, the conference championship will feature the first and second-ranked teams in the conference, unlike the divisional format of recent years. The October 12th matchup between these two teams could once again determine who makes the championship.

Benedict plays their first game of the season on September 2nd at 6 PM EST and the game will air on HBCU Go. Fort Valley plays Tuskegee in the 3rd annual Red Tails Classic on September 3rd at 7 PM EST, with the game set to be broadcasted on ESPNU.