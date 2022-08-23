Fan gets absolutely destroyed by security after running on field during Mets-Yankees at Yankee Stadium

The New York Mets weren’t the only ones who were taken down in the Bronx Monday night. During that evening’s matchup between the Yankees and the Mets, an audacious fan left his seat and tried to run all over the field. It did not go according to his plans, though, as he was quickly tackled by the security guards at Yankee Stadium. When will these fans ever learn?

Fan who ran on the field was putting security to work last night at Yankee Stadium. What a fool. pic.twitter.com/AzHEhM3Twi — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) August 23, 2022

The fan was then escorted off the field while boos from the crowd relentlessly rained down on him.

As for the game itself, the Yankees scored a 4-2 victory over the Mets, the team’s second in a row. Prior to that, the Bronx Bombers beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-2, on Sunday. It appears that the Yankees are starting to truly turn things around after a horrible stretch that made even their fans question whether the team really has what it takes to win the World Series this year.

That win was also quite a statement, considering that the Yankees overcame the threat of Mets ace Max Scherzer. Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 with a home run (his 47th of the season), while Andrew Benintendi was 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs driven in. Domingo German picked up the win after tossing for 6.1 innings and allowing a couple of runs (one earned) on four hits.

The Yankees and the Mets will go at it again this Tuesday night, with Frankie Montas and Taijuan Walker on the bump for their respective teams.