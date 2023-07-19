We are just a few hours away from the start of The Open Championship featuring all the top golfers in the world. FanDuel has your back and is showcasing this elite promo where you can get a refund in bonus bets even if your wager falls through.

Be sure to stay tuned with The Open Championship prediction, written by Cameron Zunkel.

Last year, Cameron Smith took home the crown as he finished -20, just one stroke ahead of second-place Cameron Young. There seem to be a lot of Camerons around …

How does this promo work?

Log-In to your account to opt-in and see additional promo details Place a Pre-Tournament, Straight, “Winner” wager on the 2023 The Open Championship Golf Tournament taking place from July 20-July 23rd, 2023 There is a limit of one eligible wager per person. Only your first placed wager after opting in will count for this promotion If your bet loses but your golfer finishes the tournament placed in the Top-20 of the leaderboard (including ties), get a refund in bonus bets

Ineligible Bets: