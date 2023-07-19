The Open Championship weekend is here, and it should be a lot of fun. Check out our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out an Open Championship prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The world's best golfers are coming together to compete for a major championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. We will see the top golfers from the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour, so this event is going to be a lot of fun to watch.

It has been nine years since Royal Liverpool has hosted this event, and the course is not the same. There is an all new par-3 17th hole, and some other changes have been made as well. There is going to be an emphasis on hitting fairways and greens. The fairways are some of the smallest on tour and the greens will cause golfers to make bogey if they are not careful. Cameron Smith won last year's open championship. Granted, it was not at Royal Liverpool, but he was still the victor. Smith shot 20-under par and edged out Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy to take home the gold.

Thursday is looking to be the best day weather wise. Some rain could roll through on Friday and heading into the weekend. That makes the qualifying rounds that much more important. Golfers will need to take a big lead heading into the weekend because the weather is going to make the course a lot tougher if it does rain.

Here are the Open Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel

The Open Championship Odds

Scottie Scheffler: +650

Rory McIlroy: +750

Jon Rahm: +1200

Brooks Koepka: +1800

Cameron Smith: +2200

Patrick Cantlay: +2200

Viktor Hovland: +2500

Xander Schauffele: +2500

Rickie Fowler: +2800

Tyrrell Hatton: +2800

Collin Morikawa: +3000

Tommy Fleetwood: +3000

Jordan Spieth: +3000

Dustin Johnson: +3300

How to watch The Open Championship

TV: USA Network, NBC

Stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock

Time: 1:35 AM ET (Thursday morning)/ 10:35 PM PT (Wednesday night)

The Open Championship favorite picks

Rory McIlroy: The last time McIlroy won a major championship was nine years ago. He won two in that season, including the Open Championship. That Open Championship was also held at Royal Liverpool. McIlroy wants another major under his belt, and this could be the one to give it to him. He is comfortable at the course and has been playing extremely well lately. McIlroy has six straight top-10 finishes and is coming off a win at the Scottish Open. Seasons stats aside, McIlroy has been arguably the best golfer in the world since the PGA Championship in May, so I would not be surprised to see him take home the trophy at the end of this one.

Jon Rahm: Rahm has not played since he was cut at the Travelers Championship, but it was a much needed, and well-deserved break. Rahm has nine top-10 finishes this season and four tour victories, including the Masters back in April. He should be fully refreshed and ready to take on Royal Liverpool. Rahm has been very good with his approach shots this season and hits over 70% of greens. That is going to be very important in this event, so if he keeps it up, he will find himself in the winners circle once again.

Brooks Koepka: There is not much to go off at the LIV Tour. Koepka does have a win on the LIV Tour and a few more top-10 finishes, but it is a smaller field. However, the reason he is on this list is because of his play in this year's majors. Koepka played in the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the U.S Open. He tied for second place at the Masters, and followed that up with a win at the PGA Championship. Koepka seems to play very well when competing against the PGA Tour players, so I would not be shocked if he finished highly at this event.

The Open Championship sleeper picks

Cameron Smith: Smith is not that much of a sleeper pick as he is one of the best golfers in the world. However, his odds are pretty high. Smith won the event last year and has played well on the LIV this year. He is coming off a victory in London on the LIV Tour, and has four other top-10 finishes. As mentioned with Koepka, there is not much to go off with the LIV Golf Tour, but Smith has been playing well. He could definitely find himself towards the top of the leaderboard at Royal Liverpool this weekend.

Tyrell Hatton: Hatton has snuck his name into the top top-15 in the OWGR. He has been playing some good golf and deserves a little more praise. Hatton has finished in the top-15 in six of his last seven tournaments. However, he has yet to win one. Hatton will be at home in England for this one, and a home country player always tends to do well in these type of events. Hatton is third in total strokes gained and is very strong with his putter. If he can get hot for a few rounds here, the Englishman might be able to take home a trophy this weekend.

The Open Championship final prediction and pick

These events are always so tough to call. There is inevitably going to be a surprise golfer that finishes in the top-10 of this event and cause trouble at the top of the leaderboard. However, from the people listed, I am taking Rory McIlroy to win this weekend. It has been nine years for him, and he has won at this course before. I like his chances to win his first major since 2014.

The Open Championship final prediction and pick: Rory McIlroy (+750)