What's not love?

It has been 20 years since Usher released his major hit Yeah!, so it was just perfect timing for him to perform that track at his Super Bowl 58. The nostalgia and electricity were all there for Usher on the stage, especially so when both Lil Jon and Ludacris joined in on the fun. The sweetness almost immediately overwhelmed fans from all over.

Fans react to Lil Jon and Ludacris joining Usher's Super Bowl 58 halftime show

Seeing Luda and Lil Jon come out with Usher to perform “Yeah” pic.twitter.com/JsKvgrpI4A — alex (@AlexUlrichh) February 12, 2024

That was an AMAZING halftime show. Usher bringing on Alicia Keys, Luda and Lil Jon was incredible. #SBLVIII | #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/JGEY3T3CDf — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) February 12, 2024

This made me so damn happy seeing Luda and Lil Jon! #UsherBowl #Usher pic.twitter.com/n07SSQgKI7 — Simone Biles Husband Slander Page (@beyoncesgroove) February 12, 2024

This halftime show turned into an ATL party! Lil Jon, Luda, Jermaine Dupri,! Ayy 🔥🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/atnqE5q5nb — JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) February 12, 2024

In the relatively short time that Usher was on the stage to entertain millions and millions of football fans watching Super Bowl 58, he was able to sing a total of 12 songs. He started it all off with Caught Up followed by U Don't Have to Call, Superstar, and Love In This Club. The show really took off when Alicia Keys appeared on stage to sing My Boo with Usher. After that, Usher played Confessions Part II, Burn, and then U Got It Bad with H.E.R.

The last three tracks featured will.i.am for OMG and Lil Jon plus Ludacris in Yeah!. Usher closed it all out with Turn Down For What/Get Low, again with Lil Jon.

Usher provided all the energy that the Chiefs and the 49ers seemingly lacked on the field in the first half which ended with just a 10-3 score in favor of Brock Purdy and San Francisco.

Regardless of how the game will conclude, it is safe to say that Usher made Super Bowl 58 a memorable one based on his performance and the guests he welcomed to the stage alone.