On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the field in Las Vegas to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 from Allegiant Stadium. It was a rough first half for the Chiefs, who found themselves trailing 10-0 at one point to the 49ers before a late field goal made it a 10-3 deficit at the halftime break.

As is tradition for the Super Bowl, the halftime break featured a musical performance, which this year was delivered by R&B superstar Usher, who brought along Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and a host of others to help him provide the entertainment.

Many figures from the NBA world were impressed by the performance, which featured a catalog of several of Usher's biggest hits.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to loft praise in Usher's–who began his career in Atlanta–direction.

Former Michigan Wolverines and NBA star Jalen Rose went so far as to compare Usher to the late Michael Jackson, who began the trend of star acts performing at the big game with his set at the 1993 Super Bowl.

Former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins noted that Swizz Beatz, Alicia Key's husband, may not have been thrilled about how close Usher and Alicia were onstage during the performance.

In any case, it seems safe to say that Usher's performance transcended the football realm and caught the attention of other giants in the sports business.