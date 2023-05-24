Gwen Stefani fans are flipping out on social media, singing her praises after she posted a vintage, throwback pic of herself from the early days of No Doubt on her Instagram.

In the post, Stefani is seen with pigtails and two strands of her signature bleached blonde hair falling down to her cheeks, with the caption “little old me 🙂 gx”. The love started pouring in for Stefani, who still looks much like she does in the pic, making it hard to initially spot as a throwback.

However, some of her earliest fans from her hometown near Anaheim, CA were quick to recognize the era of the pic, with one user commenting “Love this amazing girl who use to sing at the Doll Hut in Anaheim Way back in the Day!! Love you forever.” Another post read “All of us in Orange County miss this Gwen! ❤️🎸”.

Stefani’s vintage No Doubt look may even be sparking an early summer style trend, according to Cosmopolitan. Beauty reporter Elena Chabo declared “the pigtail hairstyle in the snap is going straight into my summer rotation.” Chabo further suggests the trend is “set to be everywhere for summer 2023, as we all lean into our inner child while revelling in Barbiecore and Mermaidcore and all that good stuff.”

Stefani has been fronting No Doubt since 1986, when she was just 17 years old. Nowadays, she’s also known for her work as a judge on the NBC music-competition series The Voice, as well as her high-profile marriage to fellow judge Blake Shelton. Stefani’s following is as strong as ever, and clearly all it takes for her to spark interest is the flip of a pigtail.