Fantasy football is all about scoring touchdowns, right? People love the rookies, and stealing bargains off the waiver wire. But with all that offense, don’t forget the defensive units that can make a big difference in close games. Here are the fantasy football defense rankings for Week 1 in 2024.

It’s early and we don’t have to worry about bye weeks yet. Still, it’s not too early to stream a defense because of bad matchups. A good case in point is the Eagles, who could be improved on defense this year. But don’t touch them against the dynamic and powerful Green Bay Packers this week!

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Bengals, Saints

Early in the season, it’s better to play it safe. And the best place to attack this week is the New England Patriots. The offensive line is terrible, which should provide ample opportunities for sacks, quarterback pressures, and Jacoby Brissett mistakes that turn into points for the Bengals’ fantasy football defense.

Every team enters the season with optimism, so the Patriots themselves aren’t throwing in the towel in Week 1. Head coach Jerod Mayo had positive things to say about his line’s preseason performance, according to bostonglobe.com.

“I would say we averaged five yards a carry, it was one sack and two quarterback hits,” Mayo said. “I mean, if you were to say that was the stat line, you’d be OK with that. Now in saying that, we’re still just trying to get better. We’re trying to get better at not only that starting five that we’re talking about, but also just on the practice squad.”

Plus, in terms of the specific fantasy football matchup against the Bengals, Mayo said it’s tough, according to patriots.com via a team transcript.

“You don't know where these guys (Bengals D Line) are coming from, and that's a hard thing,” Mayo said. “I think he (defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo) does a good job with that stuff.”

Will Bengals turn in a special performance?

Look for the Benglas to get mutiple sacks, multiple turnovers, and possibly a defensive score.

As for the Saints, they face the No. 32 team in the Pro Football Focus power rankings. Unless Bryce Young looks dramatically different from last year, the Panthers are going to be a popular team to target for fantasy football defenses.

However, the only bad thing is the Saints couldn’t get after the quarterback very well last season, recording only 34 sacks. But the Saints added Chase Young and get a healthy Cam Jordan this season. Look for them to create enough problems for the Saints talented linebackers to make plays.

Other Standouts

49ers, Cowboys, Browns

Even though Aaron Rodgers is back, the San Francisco 49ers are a good pick because of overall talent. Plus, they’ve frustrated Rodgers many times in his career.

Also, don’t shy away from the Dallas Cowboys. The Cleveland Browns’ offense is questionable with Nick Chubb not ready to hit the field yet. But the Browns defense is sturdy enough to get a strong Cowboys offense trouble. So this should be a lower-scoring game.

In that same regard, the Browns are a good option as well. The Cowboys’ running game might not be dynamic this year. But if they throw every down, Myles Garrett might have a few helmet-to-ear conversations with Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Seahawks

It’s always a little iffy to go with a sleeper in Week 1. Usually there are many surprises. But the Seahawks at least seem like a “safe” fantasy football sleeper under new head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle plays host to a Denver Broncos offense that may struggle early with rookie starting quarterback Bo Nix.

One good thing about Macdonald is he doesn’t walk around town like his scheme is the be all and end all of the NFL, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I think the X’s and O’s, man, they’re overrated,” Macdonald said. “It’s about how you play. It’s about how the 11 people on the field can work as one. There’s only so many things you can do with 11 guys out there, (and) only so many (defensive backs) you can put on the field. There’s only so many people who can get on the line of scrimmage, (and) only so many coverage structures.

“We’re not reinventing anything new. People that watch our tape, we didn’t reinvent defense. It’s a style of play that hopefully we can recreate here, and that’s our plan.”

Other sleeper defenses this week include the Chicago Bears (vs. Tennessee), the Minnesota Vikings (vs. the Giants), and the Steelers (vs. Atlanta.).

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Defense rankings for Week 1 of the 2024 regular season.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 15 Defense Rankings

1. Bengals (vs. NE)

2. Saints (vs. CAR)

3. Cowboys (vs. CLE)

4. 49ers (vs. NYJ)

5. Browns (vs. DALL)

6. Seahawks (vs. DEN)

7. Bears (vs. TEN)

8. Vikings (vs. NYG)

9. Steelers (vs. ATL)

10. Buccaneers (vs. WAS)

11. Chargers (vs. LV)

12. Jets (vs. SF)