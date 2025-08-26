Thanks to Roman Anthony, the Boston Red Sox accomplished a rare feat during Monday's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

The highlight took place in the top of the first inning. Anthony was the first batter to step up to the plate and led the game off with a home run, giving Boston the first lead of the night.

It was a great moment for Anthony, achieving the first leadoff home run of his career. It also allowed the Red Sox to make history as he became the youngest Boston player to pull off the feat. This ended the record Bobby Doerr held for 86 years after getting the leadoff homer in 1939.

First career leadoff home run for Roman Anthony … and he's the youngest player in @RedSox franchise history to hit one! 🚀 https://t.co/jXy93nUs8d pic.twitter.com/F5a9nsm6Xf — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Red Sox played against Orioles

It was a great feat for Roman Anthony and the Red Sox to accomplish before beating the Orioles 4-3 in the series opener.

Despite taking the early lead, Boston went down after Baltimore responded with three runs in the second and third innings. It was not until the fifth frame where the visitors fired back, scoring their last three runs of the night and holding on to get the road win. Jarren Duran pulled off the clutch play in the top of the fifth, blasting a three-run shot to center field to give Boston the final lead of the contest.

The Red Sox's bullpen did a solid job at keeping the Orioles' offense at bay, having them go scoreless in the last six innings. Richard Fitts earned the win after being on the mound for four innings, striking out six batters while conceding two hits and three runs. Meanwhile, Aroldis Chapman obtained the save for his 25th of the year.

Boston improved to a 72-60 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AL East Division standings. They are five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top seed.

The Red Sox will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Orioles. The contest will take place on Aug. 26 at 6:35 p.m. ET.