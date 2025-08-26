The Chicago Sky witnessed the honoring of a legend in Candace Parker on Monday with her jersey retirement ceremony. But on the court, those in attendance were witnessing the future of the Sky in Angel Reese who reached a franchise record during the team’s game against the Aces.

Against the Aces, Angel Reese reached the franchise record of the youngest player in over a decade to record 100 assists in a single season, as per Polymarket Hoops. She dished out four assists against the Aces. While Reese has been known for her tenacious rebounding, she possess a strong all-around game including playmaking.

The Sky have played her this season in point-forward role at times, and she recorded her first career triple double on June 15 against the Connecticut Sun with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

After averaging 1.9 assists per game last season, Reese is up to 3.7 this season. Coming into Monday’s game, Reese had appeared in a total of 26 games for the Sky at a little over 31 minutes per game. She had been averaging 14.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46.4 percent shooting from the field, 20 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Reese recently made her return from a back injury after being sidelined for seven consecutive games, and nine of 11 overall since the All-Star break. In her return last Tuesday against the Seattle Storm, she finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot in 26 minutes of play.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese has established herself as one of the brightest young stars in the league. She was selected to her second consecutive All-Star appearance after receiving that honor as a rookie last year.

While Reese is a burgeoning star, the Sky have had a disappointing season record-wise. They have been eliminated from playoff contention and are tied with the Sun for the second-worst record in the league at 9-28. Only the Dallas Wings (9-29) have a worse record.