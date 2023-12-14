With fantasy playoffs underway, find out which players are no longer worth rostering.

With fantasy football playoffs underway, maximizing the potential of your roster becomes paramount. Depth becomes less important as the season shifts into an all-out scramble toward the finish.

Roster makeup should be adjusted accordingly. Injured players — even those who will return this year — have a shorter leash as fantasy managers must decide whether this player will still be productive when they return. A player experiencing a few bad weeks could also be dropped as managers must decide who they can trust in their starting lineups.

With so many layers of decision-making in place, find out which players are no longer worth rostering in our Fantasy Football Week 15 Drop List.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Drop List

Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)

While his production dropped a bit in recent weeks, Justin Herbert was still a must-start fantasy QB. Unfortunately, he will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured finger. Act accordingly and drop the Chargers quarterback.

Joshua Dobbs (Minnesota Vikings)

How many starting quarterbacks can say they were a legitimate fantasy starter for two teams in the same season? Joshua Dobbs succeeded in a pair of overwhelmingly difficult situations with the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. Sadly, his underdog run is over.

After four interceptions against the Chicago Bears in Week 12, the Vikings benched Dobbs in the fourth quarter of Week 14 as the long-time backup QB was unable to put any puts on the board against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. Dobbs is no longer the starter for Minnesota, which means he no longer warrants a spot on fantasy rosters.

Running Backs

Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens)

After a quiet start to the season, Gus Edwards suddenly vaulted himself into fantasy relevancy with nine touchdowns in five weeks. That boom has accordingly led to a proportional bust since then. The touchdown well has dried up, and so has Edwards' fantasy value. The Baltimore back has 6.2 fantasy points over the last two weeks, carrying 14 times for 41 yards during this stretch.

Not only has Keaton Mitchell out-carried Edwards in both of these contests, but he has also been the far more productive back and he is useful in the passing game. Gus Edwards is not a running back that can be trusted in the fantasy playoffs.

Rhamondre Stevenson (New England Patriots)

While it has hardly been a productive year for Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots offense, Stevenson's consistent workload gave him a high fantasy floor. Yet the New England running back has dealt with an ankle injury the last two weeks and he seems unlikely to play in Week 15. A Week 16 return is not guaranteed either.

But even if Stevenson does return this season, it is hard to see him having much fantasy value. The Patriots will likely put him on a snap count as they look to protect him for the future — especially with Ezekiel Elliott's recent success. In the risk-averse environment of fantasy playoffs, it is best to avoid a banged-up player like Rhamondre Stevenson.

Wide Receivers

Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos)

Fantasy owners have been patient with Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy all season, but it has become clear that he is not an important part of this Denver offense. Jeudy is averaging 8.2 fantasy points per game, making him WR52 in fantasy on the season. Over the last five weeks, Jeudy has surpassed 10 fantasy points on just one occasion while catching an average of three balls per contest.

Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders)

After three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, it seems unlikely that Terry McLaurin will repeat that feat in 2023. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has spread the ball around evenly this year, and in recent weeks, McLaurin has been the odd man out. The fifth-year man has not reached double-digit fantasy points in any of the last four weeks and even dropped a goose egg in Week 13.

Matchups against the New York Jets in Week 16 and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 don't suggest a turnaround for McLaurin. Dropping McLaurin is a bit of a risk, but starting him in your fantasy lineups is an even greater risk.