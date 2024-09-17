With two weeks of the season complete, fantasy football managers are now focusing on altering their rosters for the weeks ahead. They must make season-defining decisions based on just one weekend of games as they determine whether a player's struggles or notable performances indicate a larger trend or simply a short-term flash in the pan.

With surprisingly few waiver wire standouts, knowing which players to cut becomes even more critical. Find out which players to discard in our Fantasy Football Drop List: Week 3.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Drop List

Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins)

An all-too-familiar sight flashed across TV screens once again on Thursday night as the nation saw Tua Tagovailoa lying motionless on the turf at Hard Rock Stadium after a hit to the head. This is the fifth concussion the Miami Dolphins QB has suffered in the NFL, leading many to question whether he will ever play another down of pro football.

In a more immediate outlook, it is unclear when Tagovailoa will resume football activities, making him cut-worthy in fantasy football.

Justin Herbert (Chargers)

The first two weeks of the season have answered any questions about what this Los Angeles Chargers offense would look like under Jim Harbaugh. Former Baltimore Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have combined for 351 rushing yards on 56 carries.

Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Herbert has gone from 35 passing attempts per game last season to just 23 in 2024 — good for 29th among NFL QBs. Herbert is also 28th in yards per game. With fantasy showings of 10.36 and 11.0 points, the Chargers QB is currently outside the top 20 in his position. On a run-heavy team, Herbert's fantasy value is minimal.

Running Backs

Chase Brown (Bengals)

When Joe Mixon signed with the Houston Texans in the offseason, the move left the door open for youngster Chase Brown. Instead, veteran free agent Zack Moss took over the Cincinnati Bengals backfield. Moss has out-snapped Brown 84-30 through two games while registering 24 touches to Brown's 10. It is also worth noting that this duo has combined for just 28 carries.

Even if Zack Moss goes down, there is not enough volume of touches in the Cincy backfield to warrant fantasy consideration for Chase Brown.

Trey Benson (Cardinals)

Like Blake Corum a week ago, Trey Benson entered his rookie season as an attractive late-round pick as a handcuff behind a productive RB1. But as with Corum, Benson has found snaps hard to come by as he competes with a more experienced backup. Benson has 14 rushes for 23 yards thus far, while Emari Demercado has 72 total yards on just four touches.

Benson has 30 offensive snaps to Demercado's 20, but there is not indication that the rookie holds any fantasy value even if James Conner goes down.

Wide Receivers

Curtis Samuel (Bills)

As with last year, Josh Allen has spread his targets among a plethora of pass-catchers. 10 Buffalo Bills players have multiple targets this year, yet none have more than eight. New wideout Curtis Samuel finds himself right in the middle with four targets.

The Buffalo offense has become even more run-heavy in 2024, leaving Samuel on the outside looking in.

Demario Douglas (Patriots)

Tabbed by many to be the WR1 for the New England Patriots, Demario Douglas has barely been involved in the New England offense this season. Douglas has three targets in two games — third among Patriots wideouts and six among all New England pass-catchers.

In an offense that is 26th in passing attempts per game, Douglas' fantasy football value is minimal at best.

Tight Ends

Tyler Conklin (Jets)

As in 2023, many fantasy managers took a chance on Tyler Conklin, hoping he could become a reliable fantasy football option under Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers finally healthy, it is clear that Conklin has a low level of importance in the New York Jets offense.

The Jets tight end has just two catches on four targets through two games this year. With three other pass-catchers earning at least 10 targets from Rodgers, Tyler Conklin is not worth rostering anymore.