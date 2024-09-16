All eyes are on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The young star suffered another concussion in the Thursday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills. As such, plenty of questions are swirling about Tagovailoa's immediate and long-term future after another concussion issue.

On Monday, Dolphins head coach gave an update, although things still remain unclear, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

‘Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said there's “not enough information” yet to place Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve He and Chris Grier will discuss that once further evaluations are completed.'

As it stands, there is no indication as of yet if Tagovailoa will hit injured reserve, although there are going to be more tests coming for the young Dolphins quarterback.

On Monday, the Dolphins also added a quarterback to the roster by bringing in former Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Tyler Huntley. However, McDaniel added, “This was not any direct reflection on Skylar as Tua's backup, this was more for the depth” (per Louis-Jacques).

It remains to be seen how long Tagovailoa will be out, and what the future holds for the Dolphins, but there is a lot of concern around the organization regarding their quarterback of the future.

Skylar Thompson is set to start Week 3 for the Dolphins

For now, Skylar Thompson is all set to start for the Dolphins in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. He replaced Tagovailoa in Week 2 and went 8-for-14 with 80 yards and no scores in the 31-10 loss to the Bills. Huntley is the backup for the Dolphins and brings talent to the depth chart in case anything else happens.

Nonetheless, there are plenty of questions about Tua Tagovailoa's long-term injury timeline and whether or not he will be back soon. The Dolphins face the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 and the New England Patriots in Week 5 before a Week 6 bye.